Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC and Radar Relay. Lamden has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $10,615.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00039438 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001116 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DEx.top, IDEX, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

