Lanxess’ (LXS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LXS. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HSBC set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €61.40 ($71.39).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €55.74 ($64.81) on Monday. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 12-month high of €67.50 ($78.49). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.82.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

