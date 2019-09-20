LatiumX (LATX) Reaches Market Cap of $336,512.00

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, LatiumX has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LatiumX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, BitForex and YoBit. LatiumX has a total market capitalization of $336,512.00 and approximately $150,315.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00208773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.45 or 0.01204499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00092534 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017465 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020685 BTC.

LatiumX was first traded on August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,907,950 tokens. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LatiumX’s official website is latium.org. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LatiumX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LatiumX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LatiumX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

