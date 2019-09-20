Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $91.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Leidos Holdings has outperformed its industry in the past one year. Increased contract wins from the Pentagon and other U.S. allies owing to its cost-effective defense solutions have been acting as a key catalyst for this defense major. In fact, these contract wins tend to bolster its backlog, thereby boosting its revenue growth prospects. Its strong balance sheet and a steady cash flow position offer it substantial financial flexibility. However, the outcome of any ongoing or future audits is unpredictable, and if future adjustments exceed the company’s estimates the company's profitability may be adversely affected. A comparative analysis of Leidos Holdings historical EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause for investors’ concern.”

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leidos from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.20.

Shares of LDOS opened at $87.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Leidos has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $89.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,716 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,415,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,711,000 after acquiring an additional 725,477 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Leidos by 522.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 788,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,988,000 after acquiring an additional 662,014 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 10,228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after acquiring an additional 596,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,375,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,537,000 after acquiring an additional 307,860 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.