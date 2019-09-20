Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

LXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.88.

LXP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,517. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.88. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 433.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,659 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $545,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,574,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,915,000 after purchasing an additional 114,954 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 109,876 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.