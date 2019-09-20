Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

LXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.88.

LXP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,517. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.88. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 433.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,659 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $545,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,574,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,915,000 after purchasing an additional 114,954 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 109,876 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

