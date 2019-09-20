Liberum Capital Initiates Coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCEP. Morgan Stanley downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ABN Amro raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.20.

CCEP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.38. 2,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,331. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

