Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by VGI Partners Ltd

VGI Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 8.8% of VGI Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. VGI Partners Ltd owned about 0.10% of Linde worth $104,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 50.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $194.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,291. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $145.95 and a twelve month high of $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

