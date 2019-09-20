Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) Shares Up 1.9%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.07, 3,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 678,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LCTX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.