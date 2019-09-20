Linx (LINX) Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Linx has a market cap of $22,133.00 and $30.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linx has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Linx coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Linx alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.47 or 0.00731684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011023 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Linx Profile

Linx is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 37,264,798 coins and its circulating supply is 36,264,798 coins. The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Linx is mylinx.io/news. Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linx’s official website is mylinx.io.

Linx Coin Trading

Linx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.