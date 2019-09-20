Litecoin Plus (LCP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $326.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $108,646.00 and approximately $326.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,517,444 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

