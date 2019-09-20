Livermore Investment Group (LON:LIV) Shares Down 61.4%

Livermore Investment Group Limited. (LON:LIV) traded down 61.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.59), 2,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 6,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.54).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.06 and a current ratio of 12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17.

Livermore Investment Group Company Profile (LON:LIV)

Livermore Investments Group Limited invests in real estate, private equity, hedge funds, and capital markets. The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Livermore Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livermore Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.