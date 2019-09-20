Loop Capital Analysts Give Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) a $270.00 Price Target

Loop Capital set a $270.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim set a $325.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $299.29.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,623. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $224.43 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

