Loopring Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Loopring has a total market cap of $33.23 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, YoBit and AirSwap.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00208565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.01205538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00092739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017586 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020690 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,375,076,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 902,044,149 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, Binance, OTCBTC, Bittrex, AirSwap, Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Bitbns, Gate.io, Upbit, Tokenomy, YoBit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.