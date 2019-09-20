Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.31% of Lydall worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lydall by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 684,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after buying an additional 116,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lydall by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 40,705 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Lydall by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 184,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lydall by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lydall by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Lydall stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.57. 695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,809. Lydall, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $443.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lydall had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Lydall’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

