Maecenas Market Capitalization Reaches $2.19 Million (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $45,890.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00209836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.01212965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00093700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017954 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020382 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,347,481 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

