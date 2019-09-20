Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.35

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 158732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $43.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

