Manna Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. Manna has a market capitalization of $282,694.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. In the last seven days, Manna has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005553 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,495,703 coins and its circulating supply is 556,334,905 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.