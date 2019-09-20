Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 107.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,046 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.91% of Marchex worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marchex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Marchex by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 799,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 214,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Marchex by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 365,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 92,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCHX remained flat at $$3.26 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,472. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $142.37 million, a P/E ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.62. Marchex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

MCHX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

In related news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 16,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,945.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 30,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $125,934.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 230,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,230 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

