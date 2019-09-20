Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

Marvell Technology Group has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Marvell Technology Group has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

MRVL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. 66,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,053,266. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $27.64.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $42,084.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,933 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,682 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.40 price target for the company. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

