Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of MAT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 92,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,725. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. Mattel has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Mattel had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $860.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tech Square Trading LP bought a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at about $139,000.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

