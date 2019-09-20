Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 8,000 Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $378,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

QURE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.99. 5,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,771. Uniqure NV has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 1,232.30%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,163,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uniqure by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 281,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Uniqure by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

