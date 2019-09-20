Max Property Group (MPG) Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $931,545.00 and approximately $32,203.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Max Property Group Token Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

