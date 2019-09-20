Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.08. Micron Solutions shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 2,873 shares.

Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Solutions stock. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,332,000. Micron Solutions accounts for about 2.8% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KCL Capital L.P. owned about 8.70% of Micron Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

