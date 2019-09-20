Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.83, 215,687 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 265,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 36.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 678.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 36.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the last quarter.

About Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

