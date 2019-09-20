Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Shares Up 27.2%

Mill City Ventures III Ltd (OTCMKTS:MCVT)’s stock price shot up 27.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59, 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCVT)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. operates as a business development company specializing in investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

