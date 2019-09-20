Mithril Price Tops $0.0173 (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Mithril token can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bithumb, BitForex and CoinExchange. Mithril has a market cap of $11.91 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mithril has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,279,402 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, DigiFinex, Ethfinex, FCoin, Gate.io, OKEx, HitBTC, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, BitForex and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

