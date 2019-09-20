MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.90

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 6886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

About MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

