Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 182.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 273,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.95% of Mobile Mini worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 67.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 404.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 10.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Noble Financial upgraded Mobile Mini from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

MINI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09. Mobile Mini Inc has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $150.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Mobile Mini had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

