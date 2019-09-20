Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Given New GBX 1,700 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) had its price objective upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,616.25 ($21.12).

LON:MGNS opened at GBX 1,236 ($16.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08. Morgan Sindall Group has a one year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a one year high of GBX 1,438 ($18.79). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,172.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,239.52. The stock has a market cap of $562.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

