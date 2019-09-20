Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Major Shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi Acquires 125,000 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $126,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, September 15th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 49,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $49,490.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 210,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 70,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 140,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00.

MS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,384,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,899,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,544,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,024,000 after purchasing an additional 254,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

