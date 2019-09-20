Morgan Stanley Raises New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Price Target to $6.25

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $5.25 to $6.25 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. New Senior Investment Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNR opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. New Senior Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1,632.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,810,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,448 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $11,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,518,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,125,000 after purchasing an additional 940,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 834,710 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 50.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 473,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.