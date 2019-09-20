MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.73

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.73 and traded as high as $64.70. MTY Food Group shares last traded at $64.28, with a volume of 8,392 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTY. National Bank Financial set a C$70.00 price objective on MTY Food Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.64.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$130.58 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group Inc will post 3.5399998 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

