MUSE (MUSE) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. One MUSE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE has a market cap of $4.50 million and $1,360.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MUSE has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038250 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001294 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 107.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MUSE Profile

MUSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. MUSE’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. MUSE’s official Twitter account is @peertracks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MUSE is soundac.io.

MUSE Coin Trading

MUSE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

