Neblio Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $417,891.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $417,891.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00004624 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021305 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00040982 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009944 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,565,464 coins and its circulating supply is 14,884,905 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

