Needham & Company LLC Analysts Give Nike (NYSE:NKE) a $92.00 Price Target

Needham & Company LLC set a $92.00 target price on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.60.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.68. 6,637,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,338,777. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.78. Nike has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $547,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,708 shares of company stock worth $17,556,051 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,979,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Nike by 7.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nike by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 74,147 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.