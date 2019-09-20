Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,723,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $44.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

