NEO Trading 6.2% Higher This Week (NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. NEO has a total market cap of $671.19 million and approximately $321.78 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEO has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One NEO coin can currently be bought for about $9.52 or 0.00093429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, BigONE, Exrates and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00210189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.01216844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017613 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020644 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEO Profile

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for NEO is neo.org. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NEO

NEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Liquid, BitMart, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, Gate.io, BigONE, HitBTC, Coinnest, Ovis, Koinex, CoinEgg, BitForex, Cobinhood, Allcoin, BCEX, Cryptopia, TDAX, Coinsuper, Bitinka, Bitbns, LBank, OTCBTC, Tidebit, OKEx, Huobi, CoinEx, Binance, Kucoin, Bittrex, Switcheo Network, Coinrail, COSS, Upbit, Livecoin, DragonEX, CoinBene and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

