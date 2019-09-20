NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Set at $56.00 by Bank of America

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) has been given a $56.00 target price by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Cross Research lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

NetApp stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. NetApp has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $187,410.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,249 shares in the company, valued at $579,255.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $469,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,391 shares in the company, valued at $816,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,963 shares of company stock worth $987,420. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in NetApp by 59.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 38,453 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 34.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 173,161 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 44,057 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 514.2% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 78,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 65,942 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $1,520,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NetApp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 354,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

