Nevada Zinc (CVE:NZN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Nevada Zinc Corp (CVE:NZN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $3.66 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

Nevada Zinc Company Profile (CVE:NZN)

Nevada Zinc Corporation, a mineral exploration company, primarily focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, as well as in Yukon, Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lone Mountain zinc project, which includes 231 claims covering approximately 4,000 acres located near Eureka, Nevada.

