New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

NYSE NMFC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.62. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.54.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.55%.

In other news, COO John Kline bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $124,729.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $297,792. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 43.4% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,947,000 after buying an additional 475,629 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 6.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 254,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth about $3,480,000. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 261,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.