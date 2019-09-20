New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Receives $96.52 Average PT from Analysts

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.19. 34,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.38 and its 200 day moving average is $94.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $115.88.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

