Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,523 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.07. 238,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,209. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $471,024.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,658.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,708 shares of company stock worth $17,556,051 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.