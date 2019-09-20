Nimiq Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $184,069.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,177.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.46 or 0.02146350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.68 or 0.03101521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00736346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00724154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00060694 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00480783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,550,263,135 coins and its circulating supply is 4,559,763,135 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

