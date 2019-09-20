NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in NK Lukoil PAO were worth $18,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUKOY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 11.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 134,389 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUKOY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.10. 6,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. NK Lukoil PAO has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.25.

NK Lukoil PAO Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

