Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered Noah from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Noah from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 67.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Noah by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after buying an additional 158,450 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Noah by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Noah by 11.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

