Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.29

Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and traded as low as $23.56. Nobility Homes shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $86.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Nobility Homes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NOBH)

Nobility Homes, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various manufactured and modular homes in Florida. It markets its homes under the Kingswood, Richwood, Tropic Isle, Regency Manor, and Special Edition trade names. The company sells its manufactured homes through a network of its own retail sales centers; and on a wholesale basis to independent manufactured home retail dealers and manufactured home communities.

