Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.44. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Marcel Herbst sold 91,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $50,274.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items.

