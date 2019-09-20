Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 141.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $170,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $110,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $72,978.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,939 shares of company stock valued at $255,959. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.37. 196,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $30.44.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $175.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.73%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

