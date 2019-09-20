Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Corecivic worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 11.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 379,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 63,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 17.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,524,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after purchasing an additional 231,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corecivic alerts:

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $134,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,057 shares in the company, valued at $565,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CXW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,526. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.03. Corecivic Inc has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $490.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Corecivic’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Corecivic Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.