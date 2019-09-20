Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,348 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $922,000. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.10.

Shares of HII stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.95. 100,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,236. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $262.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.49). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total value of $428,546.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,782,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

